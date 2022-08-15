Lady Kitty Spencer undergoes head-turning hair transformation

Lady Kitty Spencer has shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram for Dolce & Gabbana's latest eyewear campaign. In the stylish shots, the blonde model has had a serious hair makeover.

Kitty, 31, normally rocks Rapunzel-style tresses with impressive length, and she often wears her hair in perfectly defined curls, so to see the Bulgari campaign star debut a bob with a fringe is super surprising!

Sharing the smouldering shot, she regrammed the picture, captioned: "#DolceGabbana ambassador, @kitty.spencer, through the lens of photographer @rociorramos. Lady Kitty wears havana sunglasses from the #DGEyewear Collection and a #DGLogo necklace embellished with a pavé of colourless sapphires."

Some of Kitty's many followers were big fans of this look. One wrote: "@kitty.spencer omg thé hair!! This is high fashion fabulousness!" Another added: "LOVE the hair."

Kitty always wears D&G, having first walked in the brand's runway show way back in 2017. She hasn't looked back; Kitty even wore multiple bridal gowns on her big day, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she is a brand ambassador. With long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, her main wedding dress had similarities to her mother Victoria Lockwood's own gown worn in 1989.

The Italian designers spoke to Tatler about the making of the dress, saying: "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico Dolce. Stefano Gabbana added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

