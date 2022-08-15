Power dressing: 7 easy ways to nail the trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What do Joan Collins, Margaret Thatcher and Michelle Obama all have in common? Answer: an unmistakable love for a serious power dressing moment.

Fashion is one of the key ways through which we as human beings express ourselves creatively, and communicate who we are to those around us – and the entire notion of ‘power dressing’ lends itself to that very idea.

What is power dressing?

Actress Joan Collins is an expert in power dressing

The concept of power dressing as a trend skyrocketed in the late 1970s and early 1980s, as a means of allowing women to establish their authority in the workplace. Driven by the likes of Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren, power dressing was all about exaggerated, boxy silhouettes that downplayed the female form and instead favoured strong masculine tailoring. The idea was that these shapes would encourage the acceptance of women in the professional sphere. Cutting through the male-orientated office culture with some killer shoulder pads and a no-nonsense suit has since evolved into a trend that is nowadays more about creating a reliable work wardrobe that fosters confidence in one's abilities.

Hello! Fashion shares our top tips on nailing power dressing:

The structured blazer

A sharp blazer is one of the key pieces in your power dressing repertoire. We adore this salmon pink double-breasted version and love how the hardware of the buttons ties in with the satin sheen of a pussy bow blouse.

Lafayette 148 Trinity blazer, £1,820, Net-A-Porter

The no-nonsense heels

Every woman needs a pair of killer heels in her office footwear arsenal – and stilettos are a definite winner in terms of versatility.

Prada Saffiano textured patent leather pumps, £495, Farfetch

The tailored trouser

The secret behind a great pair of tailored trousers is that there's no one-size-fits-all rule. Shorter body types can look amazing in an ankle-length cigarette trouser whereas if you're wider across the hips, a flared cut can balance you out – try as many styles as possible, and eventually you'll find 'the one'.

Max Mara Cesena mid-rise straight-leg wool trousers, £320, Selfridges

The killer bag

A quality accessory can elevate your outfit in an instant. Investing in a classic Chanel piece is a great idea if you're seeking something timeless and ultra-wearable.

Chanel tweed handbag, £4,050, Vestiaire Collective

The high-necked blouse

If there's anyone who's clued up in the art of power dressing, it's Victoria Beckham. We love how she offsets the drama of a peach ruffle with a straight-shouldered grey jacket.

Alaïa Shirred cotton-poplin blouse, £770, Net-A-Porter

The investment watch

A classic piece of hardware to keep you ahead of schedule should definitely be on your power dressing wish list – we are head over heels for Meghan Markle's Tank Française by Cartier.

Cartier Tank Française yellow gold watch, £9,574.92, Vestiaire Collective

The bouclé skirt

Believe it or not, bouclés and tweeds can look super modern when cut into an ankle-grazing skirt and styled with the boots of the season. Don't believe us? Chanel's autumn/winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week last month is all the photographic proof we need.

Sister Jane Cream wool midi skirt, £125, Flannels

