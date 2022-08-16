Ellie Goulding just took power dressing to the next level The singer looked incredible in her tailored look

Ellie Goulding just gave us all a lesson in masculine tailoring and power dressing this week.

The 35-year-old singer looked sensational as she arrived at the CBS Morning Show in New York City yesterday, sporting the ultimate workwear staples.

MORE: Ellie Goulding's dreamy hideaway with husband and rarely-pictured son Arthur

RELATED: Princess Eugenie has the sweetest reaction after Ellie Goulding shares first baby picture

Ellie opted for a sustainable British brand for the TV appearance

The Love Me Like You Do songstress opted for a menswear inspired look, consisting of an oversized blue shirt, worn with buttons undone for a plunge neckline effect, which she paired with tailored black trousers.

The high-waisted 'Britton' trousers were by none other than cult-favourite sustainable label Mother Of Pearl. "Deep pleats at the front fall into a wide leg," The brand explains on their website, "A gathered & elasticated back waistband adds to the easy feel of these trousers. Belt loops at the front finish with gold rivets." Ellie accessorised with a black leather belt adorned with a large gold buckle.

MORE: Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie swap new-mum tips - 'Huge sense of camaraderie'

RELATED: Ellie Goulding's idyllic countryside home is sanctuary for first baby

Ellie looked radiant as she stepped out in NYC

The trousers aren't just flattering but also boast some serious sustainable credentials. Designed in London and manufactured in artisan factories, Mother of Pearl is a, "responsible, contemporary womenswear brand" that creates luxury garments that are environmentally friendly.

Ellie was in town to promote her new music after a two year break from the industry to raise her young son Arthur. The musician released her single Easy Lover earlier this month after her maternity leave. She and her husband Caspar Jopling recently sold up their London home and put down roots in Oxford to raise their new addition to the family.

MORE: Power dressing: 7 easy ways to nail the trend

GALLERY: All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Celebrity Bake Off star revealed: "When I'm out in Oxford I live in a small village, it's a very nice sense of community here." In the same interview, Ellie opened up about working from home, while Caspar is studying for an MBA at Oxford University. "We have a small cottage, but downstairs we have a tiny cellar, and he’s made it his office, and he’s working down there. He emerges every couple of hours to get a tea," she said.