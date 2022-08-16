Maya Jama looks unreal in dazzling snake-inspired jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Maya Jama's birthday weekend wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. In true Leo style, the TV presenter jetted off to Ibiza for a mega celebration, full of lavish parties, pool dips and, of course, seriously glam outfits.

The now-28-year-old has been living it up on the Balearic island following split rumours between her and Australian basketball player Ben Simmons. However, the Glow Up presenter looked in great spirits as she embraced the Club Tropicana vibe and partied with her friends to celebrate turning one year older.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram with her 2.4m followers, Maya wore a green embellished halter jumpsuit with a striking serpentine design. The stunning piece was rich in both beading and history, having been inspired by the designs of influential Art Deco artist Erté.

For many, the 'Roaring Twenties' were a time of extravagance and sartorial indulgence – and so it felt only right that Maya honoured the decade with such a striking ensemble.

The jumpsuit, created exclusively by designer Clio Peppiatt for London party wear boutique Annie's Ibiza (again, very apt), featured a symmetrical coiled snake design that ran centrally down the front of the jumpsuit, from the neckline all the way down to the slightly flared hem.

The exquisite piece also boasted an open-back design and featured a colour palette of rich emeralds and cool golds. The hand-beaded jumpsuit was adorned solely with excess embellishments, giving the outfit a flair of sustainability.

Maya styled the standout piece with a gold necklace by independent jewellery label Plooma featuring various love-inspired charms, and kept her makeup light and refreshing, while maintaining her signature glossy lip.

