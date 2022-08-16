Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor channels summer minimalism in crochet hat and lace cami

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We have a lot to thank Phoebe Dynevor for – particularly her role in bringing #regencycore to the forefront of British fashion. The Bridgerton star, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the hit Netflix show, is synonymous with the high-waisted, low-neck gowns that she sported on the series. Yet her off-screen style is equally as enthralling.

Phoebe's latest look to charm featured a simple black ruffled cami top and a cream crochet bucket hat. She snapped a beaming selfie of her outfit as she posed alongside Squid Game star and Vogue cover girl HoYeon Jung, who looked relaxed in an Adidas shell tracksuit.

Phoebe finessed her look with a handful of gold jewellery and opted for a fresh-faced, natural beauty glow.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share the sweet picture with her 3.8 million followers, the star simply captioned the post by tagging HoYeon Jung alongside a red heart emoji. The two met up while in Korea, where Phoebe has been enjoying some off-duty travel time.

Phoebe posed alongside HoYeon while sporting crochet

If you're tempted to jump on the bucket hat bandwagon and feel inspired by Phoebe's summer-ready headgear, then we've found the one for you.

Raffia Bucket Hat, £620, Prada

This Prada raffia alternative, which boasts the lettering logo embroidered on the front, will instantly boost your beachside style credibility. Or – add this affordable scallop-edged lookalike to your bag for a playful touch of crochet.

Crochet Bucket Hat, £14.99, ASOS

Buckets hats have become a Gen Z staple piece. The headwear originally started out as a festival must-have and has now infiltrated streetwear, sportswear and even the runway. (We have Miuccia and Rihanna to thank for that one.)

What was once a 'dad' fashion symbol has now evolved into a cult item – not to mention a show of style confidence. Having blossomed across the 80s hip hop scene, 90s Britpop era and now TikTok culture, the bucket hat is being incorporated into collections by designers such as Saul Nash, Charles Jeffrey and Donatella Versace to name a few.

Simply walk out onto the street and a Prada, Jacquemus or Acne bucket hat is never far away. Let's face it, the bucket hat is not only commercial gold dust – but also a zeitgeist shapeshifter.

