Hailey Bieber admits Princess Diana is her biggest style inspiration

Hailey Bieber has revealed that her fashion inspiration comes from none other than Princess Diana.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar US the 25-year-old supermodel confirmed, "I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style… She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in."

Bieber was photographed by John Edmonds for the magazine

As one of the world's most famous and photographed royals of all time, it makes sense that Hailey Bieber, a street style icon herself, would take cues from Lady Di. Hailey's everyday uniform of oversized mens tailoring, post-gym ensembles of baggy T-shirts, cycling shorts, and white sneakers are clearly Princess Diana-esque in their aesthetic.

Harper’s Bazaar confirmed as much saying, "Though Bieber’s looks are hypercontemporary, her approach is ultra old-school. She dreams up different 'vibes' (to use her favourite word) for trips and events, whether it’s a vacation in the Northwest or a friend’s wedding. Her process is true fashion-icon behaviour. In fact, it recalls that of Diana, to whom Bieber paid tribute in a magazine shoot in 2019 and who also made carefully considered fashion choices with whimsy and ease."

The interview with Bazaar's Rachel Tashjian reveals that Bieber can also relate to "Diana’s status as a paparazzi target," which makes the half-Brazilian model feel compelled to make an effort with her outfits, "I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself… Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!" she told the magazine.

The wife of Justin Bieber is currently gracing the September 2022 issue of the magazine, which features a series of famous faces (including actress Florence Pugh and poet Amanda Gorman) whom Harper's Bazaar have touted as 'The Next Icons.' In the cover shot for the US glossy, Bieber who was shot by esteemed photographer John Edmonds wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket and trousers paired with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. She was styled by Samira Nasr for the high-octane shoot.