Dua Lipa shows off an unusual skimpy dress-hybrid on holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is it a dress, is it a waistband? Actually it’s both. Dua Lipa earned her fashion stripes in the latest hybrid garment which we predict is going to herald the start of a new trend.

The New Rules singer has been enjoying some much deserved time off in between the dates of her world tour, heading to her parent’s home country of Albania for some R&R. In the photo posted to her impressive 85.8 million followers Dua showed off her latest avant garde outfit, with the caption “Albanian girl in Albania.”

MORE: Dua Lipa turns to Emily Ratajkowski for swimwear style tips

RELATED: Dua Lipa looks phenomenal as and friends party in stunning bikinis



Dua Lipa sported the hybrid dress style in Albania

The silver dress features a 'waistband inspired' neckline with thin spaghetti straps. In a series of four photos the 26-year-old Physical hitmaker posed on a chair, keeping her makeup minimal and hair swept back into a striking wet-look ponytail. With 74 dates of her Future Nostalgia tour completed so far, the songstress has been giving her fans an insight into her current wardrobe favourites during her summer break.

She also recently wore a head turning pink shimmering sleeveless maxi dress on her beach holiday, which was by none other than Italian heritage brand Missoni. The star looked radiant in the night time snaps pairing the open-back garment with gold hoop earrings. The dress which is now on sale for £344 "is designed for a slim fit and relaxed over the leg. It features a round neck, button fastening at the back and an all-over abstract pattern."

MORE: Dua Lipa's latest Bottega Veneta outfit epitomises off-duty chic

RELATED: Dua Lipa lights up Instagram in the ultimate cool-girl neon crop top

A couple of days ago the Potion singer officially added 'global source of bikini envy' to her CV, sharing a photo of herself soaking up the sun's rays and working on her tan while sporting a bikini from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear line, Inamorata. She wore a turquoise triangle halter top with mini orange polka dots paired with side-tie low-rise bikini bottoms which featured an orange base colour with larger blue dots.

Shop Dua Lipa's pink maxi dress:

Sleeveless Open Back Maxi Dress, £344, Browns

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.