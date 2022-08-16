The 10 best round bags to add to cart

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

They say fashion is cyclical – and the current round bag trend is the most satisfying case in point yet.

There's something so inexplicably pleasing about a bag shaped in a perfect circle – and plenty of accessory designers couldn't agree more.

Round bags first rolled onto the runway a few years ago at Chloé. The brand debuted its Pixie bag which featured a sophisticated circular silhouette – two flat round pieces bound together using a curved gusset, constructed from an exquisite blend of leather and suede.

Gucci was another of the trendsetting fashion houses which chose to air its take on the catwalk, taking the bag style to new, spherical heights. The Italian luxury label exhibited chic globe-shaped accessories in smooth black leather, paired with opulent beadwork and richly textured crêpes.

It looks like vindication is in order for Justin Timberlake – after all his 2006 hit song What Goes Around... Comes Around appears to have predicted the resurgence of the cyclical bag trend in 2022.

Back and better than ever, this season fill your boots with rounded styles from the likes of Gucci, Staud and Prada. If you fancy a pop of colour, turn to historic Italian fashion house Casadei for its playful mint iteration, whereas if you're looking to invest, it's hard to go wrong with a monogrammed lambskin Celine number.

Hello! Fashion picks the most stylish round bags to boost your accessory game:

Caro round pouch bag, £910, Dior

Triomphe round bag, £530, Celine

Paprika crossbody bag, £225, Ganni

Casadei leather bag, £1,190, Farfetch

Rosantica beaded bag, £800, Farfetch

Ophidia mini GG round shoulder bag, £1,120, Gucci

Prada metallic leather mini bag, £680, Farfetch

Valentino Garavani Rose Edition Atelier leather crossbody bag, £1,740, Farfetch

Micro hat box, £395, Aspinal of London

Staud Moon leather shoulder bag, £260, Matches Fashion

