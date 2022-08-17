Kendall Jenner schools us in how to nail the colourful trainer trend 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner's summer wardrobe has been the object of our sartorial fantasies for a good while now, and the supermodel's latest bold footwear moment has resulted in yet another addition to our wish list.

After making a seriously strong case for wide-leg satin trousers just a few days ago, Kendall has come through with another major street style look which epitomises the very notion of 'sports chic'.

Keeping things fresh, Kendall stepped out on the streets of Los Angeles with her heavily pregnant best friend Lauren Perez in an almost entirely monochrome ensemble.

After attending Lauren's baby shower last week in a floral print stretchy midi dress by Acne Studios, Kendall kept things more low-key for her casual stroll.

The 26-year-old opted for sporty classics, donning a simple white round neck crop top and black high-waisted cycling shorts by yoga wear brand Alo.

But it was Kendall's vibrant choice of footwear which really grabbed our attention. The standout feature of her look was a pair of multicoloured sports trainers intended for "all-terrain adventuring".

The supermodel's striking footwear choice features a deep cornflower blue base, alongside pops of lime, teal, orange and neon pink soles. The trainers are by French sportwear brand Salomon's XT-4 design and are actually unisex. Currently retailing at £165, the style is available in four additional colourways.

However, it's Kendall's exact pair that is the current object of our footwear lust. The supermodel styled her bold trainers with a retro white tube sock which, in combination with her cycling shorts, felt very reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1980s street style looks.

The supermodel finished off her outfit with a black half-moon shoulder bag, rectangular sunglasses and topped it off with a water bottle emblazoned with the logo of her spirits company, 818 Tequila.

Shop Kendall Jenner's exact colourful trainers below:

XT-4 Unisex Sportstyle Shoes, £165, Salomon

