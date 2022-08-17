Inside Bella Hadid's exquisite vintage jewellery collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amassing a stunning jewellery collection filled with instant heirlooms and glinting gems feels as though it can only be achieved over a lifetime. After all, unexpected gifts, heartfelt hand-me-downs, and the fruits of painstaking eBay searches take time to accumulate.

However, Bella Hadid seems to have achieved all this and more at the ripe old age of just 25, and her most recent social media posts are photographic proof.

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories with her 54.2m followers, Bella updated fans on the current state of her jewellery collection.

The supermodel is known for her eclectic tastes, possessing an aesthetic that largely feels rooted in the widespread Y2K trend. Bella's partiality for shopping second hand is well-documented – the supermodel is a frequent visitor of cult NYC boutique Procell and has been vocal about her affection for the hugely popular resale app, Depop.

However, Bella's current jewellery favourites have a certain uniformity in their respective statement aesthetics. The supermodel wore a psychedelic long-sleeved mesh top and matching straight-leg trousers, both by Jean Paul Gaultier, alongside a double-string pearl cuff, an opulent torc and a gold bracelet watch.

Bella shared a closeup photo of her wrist which revealed the most exquisite details. The gold torc featured an emerald-coloured inset with pearl ends, whereas her square-shaped Panthère de Cartier watch appeared to have a diamond rim on the inner clock face to give it that extra sparkle.

"I love a square face, and of course I love diamonds!" Bella told Elle back in 2018 when speaking about another of her favourite watches, TAG Heuer's Monaco.

Another standout piece shown on Bella's Instagram Stories was a gold chain necklace featuring a central ruby inset by historic jewellery maker Bulgari. The supermodel layered the eye-wateringly expensive piece with similarly coloured cluster necklaces that matched her golden complexion perfectly.

