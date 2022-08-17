The 8 best Depop accounts to follow for hidden fashion gems Score yourself a bargain…

Since the pandemic, many of us have shifted our shopping habits towards a solely online existence. Gone are the days of unflattering changing room lighting and exhausting return queues, we're all about scoring some stylish bargains at the mere tap of a finger.

MORE: The 8 best sustainable trainers to add to cart right now

Plus, nowadays plenty of us are more conscious of our wardrobe's environmental impact and so, second hand clothing marketplaces present a solid alternative to fuelling the whirlwind that is fast fashion.

While Depop is renowned for its Y2K-obsessed user base, the 2000s-inspired trend certainly isn't the only aesthetic on offer. Granted, the app does boast swathes of retro corsets, halter scarf tops and a mountain of cargo pants, but also, it's an excellent option if you're looking to bag a vintage Prada nylon number, some Dior shades or a retro Penny Lane coat.

READ: Love Island's Tasha Ghouri dazzles in eBay mini skirt and heels

RELATED: 4 sustainable fashion designers that ought to be on your radar

Hello! Fashion picks our must-follow Depop accounts for hidden fashion gems:

Best for…satin pieces

@christiescupboard

Christie's Cupboard is a treasure trove for all things 1990s – it feels very 'young A-lister on the red carpet' with a hint of prairie. Expect exquisite coloured leather jackets and ultra-flattering slip dresses.

Best for…retro sweatshirts

@tanisvintageclothing

Tanis Vintage is perfect if you're on the hunt for a logo-emblazoned jumper. Champion, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss are in regular supply, as well as the occasional ultra-cropped blazer.

Best for…loud animal prints

@legalvoices

Legal Voices ought to be your first port of call if you're searching for standout animal print pieces. Plus, texture is a priority here – expect frayed denim, suede fringing and crinkled leather.

Best for…noughties it-girl

@bellavrana

Isabella Vrana's Depop shop is giving Buffy the Vampire meets Lizzie McGuire – and frankly, we're very much here for it.

Best for…hidden gems

@thesilverstore

Antique diamonds, one-of-a-kind signet rings and stunning craftsmanship – if you're in the market for some vintage jewels, check out The Silver Store. Immediately.

Best for…cool cut-outs

@alicezielasko

Alice Zielasko really ought to be on your radar if you're into playful Rixo prints, quality accessories and bags of leopard print. Which, obviously, you are.

Best for…Doc Martens

@rosetinteddocs

For the Dr. Martens-obsessed among us, Rose Tinted Docs is a brilliant shout, more than capable of satisfying all your utilitarian footwear needs.

Best for…the cool-girl aesthetic

@susansus

Specialising in 1990s and 2000s vintage, Susan Sus basically sells the supermodel dream. Her picks feel very Bella Hadid, and she even knits her own super stylish two-pieces.