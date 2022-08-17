Dua Lipa shows off her sunkissed glow in vampy tangerine two piece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's one wardrobe we wished we could raid, it would definitely be Dua Lipa's. The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning songstress isn't afraid to channel her personality through funky fits, from 'barely there' mini dresses to elegant silhouette-enhancing red carpet moments.

LOOK: Dua Lipa shows off an unusual skimpy dress-hybrid on holiday

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dua took a moment away from her Future Nostalgia tour to post a series of snaps simply captioned: "a few things." The raven-haired beauty emulated a Bratz doll as she rocked a striking tangerine orange co-ord with statement cowboy boots emblazoned with Western-inspired embroidery.

The One Kiss singer let her midnight-hued hair cascade down her back in natural curls, rocking a makeup-free look to highlight her natural beauty glow.

Dua's sporty-chic coord featured grey zippers lining the torso and thigh-split, revealing her epic abs and seriously toned legs as she reclined against a cobbled wall.

Dua rocked a modish Western-aesthetic look

If you're inspired by Dua's orange moment, emulate her sunset-hued ensemble with this similar co-ord from sustainable brand, Reformation.

Mylie Two Piece, £285, Reformation

We're all about the cowboy boots this autumn. Get your Dua fix with these Cass Western square-toed boots from Urban Outfitters - these classics might be statement, but they'll never go out of style.

Cass Western Black Boots, £75, Urban Outfitters

Other snaps in Dua's Instagram post pictured the athletic star enjoying a late-night yoga session against an illuminated pool, while another showed Dua rocking a black-and-white striped sun dress and Versace baseball cap.

Fans couldn't get enough of her statement fashion looks, rushing to the comments to share their love for her bold choices. "Queen living life," commented one fan, as another penned: "That orange on you is to die for."

"Dua, you are the definition of pure perfection!" a third fan sweetly shared, as several others flooded the comments section with red hearts and flame emojis.

The star shared the snap with her 85.8 million followers

The New Rules singer has been enjoying some much-deserved time off in between the dates of her world tour, having recently headed to her parent’s home country of Albania for some R&R.

In a photo posted earlier this week to her impressive 85.8 million followers, Dua showed off her latest avant-garde outfit, with the caption “Albanian girl in Albania.”

