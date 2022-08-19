Lady Amelia Windsor is picture-perfect in retro jeans and tank top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor enjoyed a cultural outing to The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge and aptly coordinated her outfit to match the exhibition she was attending. The 26-year-old journeyed out of London for the 'Hockney's Eye: The Art and Technology of Depiction,' show - and looked as stylish as ever while doing so.

Lady Amelia sported a crisp white pair of mom jeans which she teamed with a sweet lime green knitted tank top. She posed outside of the museum's façade, with her outfit perfectly complementing the pale green banners boasting the title of the exhibition that flanked the building's decadent exterior.

The society sweetheart wore her long sandy tresses loose and opted for her go-to natural beauty blend. She completed her low-key ensemble with a pair of chunky white trainers and a salmon pink scrunchie.

The Edinburgh University graduate took to social media to share her off-duty aesthetic with friends and followers online. She captioned a clip of herself walking up the steps of the museum in the look with a string of white and green heart emojis.

Lady Amelia looked gorgeous in green

Lady Amelia's fans did not hesitate to gush over the playful post and praise her unparalleled sartorial prowess. "Beautiful in white and green," one wrote, while another added: "Looking good!" A third commented: "Beautiful," and a fourth agreed, saying: "So sweet, so cute."

The star travelled to Cambridge to see the exhibition

David Hockney's work and fashion have formed a symbiotic relationship across the years – and Lady Amelia is one of many to take style inspiration from his paintings.

One of the most popular artists of the 20th century, Hockney was recognised for recurring themes in his work such as sun-drenched, picturesque landscapes and glimmering swimming pools.

Lady Amelia is partial to a jeans and tank top combination

Back in 2013, Michael Kors referenced Hockney's dappled pool depictions for his Spring/Summer 2013 collection. Models sashayed down the runway in blue and white water-clad ensembles. The year prior, John Galliano incorporated Hockney's dreamy colour palettes into his Spring/Summer 2012 collection.

Other designer brands to jump on the Hockney bandwagon include J.W Anderson, Fendi, Thom Browne and Hugo Boss – who all integrated the artist's distinctive motifs into their colourful 2017 collections.

