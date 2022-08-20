Ladies Kitty, Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in angelic mini dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Spencer sisters are certified globe trotters – and unsurprisingly have a new outfit at the ready to debut in each of their sun-drenched holiday destinations. The siblings, Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, have been lapping up the Grecian summer and shared a twinning style moment much to the delight of fans.

The sisters matched in all-white dress looks as they showed off their picturesque hotel surroundings. In the image shared to social media, Lady Kitty posed front and centre wearing Dolce & Gabbana's 'Gabardine bustier midi dress,' which retails at £2,500. Twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza stood behind their older sister, sporting short-sleeved mini dresses with puff detailing, lace panels, cinched waistlines and a broderie anglaise finish.

Lady Kitty completed her luxury aesthetic by slipping on a pair of the brand's 'Patent leather sandals with embellishment,' which are priced at £950 and boast blue gemstone embellishment. Her younger sisters opted for barely-there sandals, adding a touch of practicality to their ethereal frock ensembles.

Lady Amelia and Eliza wore their platinum blonde tresses down loose in an effortless style, while Lady Kitty scraped her sun-kissed locks up into a bun. Princess Diana's nieces accessorised with a pair of oversized sunglasses for that extra pinch of Hollywood glamour.

The sisters looked ethereal in all-white frocks

Lady Eliza shared the series of serene getaway snaps on social media for her family and friends to gush over. She captioned the post: "Sisters in Santorini," alongside a string of white love heart emojis.

Lady Eliza showed off her scenic Santorini surroundings

The socialite's followers responded adoringly – and were quick to praise the sisters on their style sensibilities. "The most beautiful sisters in the universe!" one fan wrote, while another added: "Beautiful Spencer sisters." Lady Kitty commented: "Best trip ever, love you both so much!!!"

If Lady Kitty's corseted number has caught your eye, then perhaps it is time to treat yourself in time for the end of summer.

Gabardine Bustier Midi Dress, £2500, Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana are renowned for wanderlust-infused collections, and this dress is sure to command attention. Featuring a cotton fabric, intricate lacing and eyelet details to craft that corseted look, a strapless silhouette and dainty laced details, this number perfectly fuses Victoriana edge and feminine charm.

Alternatively, this satin lookalike is ideal for evening soirees abroad.

Corset Satin Mini Dress, £179, House of CB

