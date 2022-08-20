Hailey Bieber's gold hoops are from this affordable luxury brand

Hailey Bieber style is second to none, so it’s no surprise that when she posted a picture of her latest swoon-worthy gold hoop earrings on Instagram… we were instantly obsessed.

The 25 year old supermodel took to the social media platform to show off the gold jewellery which turned out to be from British cult-favourite brand Missoma. Hailey posted photos from behind the scenes of a shoot for her new skincare range Rhode. The style icon opted for the brands 18ct gold plated "Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings" from the brands collaboration with influencer Lucy Williams.

"A best selling design to upgrade your ear stack," Missoma explains of the style on their website, "Signature ridge detailing adds depth and dimension to these unique favourites, fastening with a butterfly closure. Style these Lucy Williams x Missoma chunky hoops solo for a nostalgic nod to the 80s."

The jewellery retails at £125, making them relatively affordable price-point in case you want to get the look yourself. Just don’t feel bad for being a Mrs Bieber copycat. Turns out everyone is at it. Stylist Karla Welch, who has worked with her husband Justin Bieber for years and with Hailey for many of her red-carpet appearances explained, "She’s one of the most stylish women I know," telling Harper’s Bazaar, "I recently went to an event, and everyone looked like her. That’s how powerful and influential she is."

Hailey showed off some BTS images from her latest Rhode shoot

Missoma is a demi-fine jewellery brand established in 2008, and is also a favourite of The Duchess of Sussex. All of their unique pieces are designed in-house at their London based Notting Hill headquarters.

Turns out that's not the only royal connection to Mrs Bieber, in the same interview with Bazaar Hailey revealed that her fashion inspiration comes from none other than Princess Diana, "I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style" she told the magazine, "She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in."

Shop Hailey Bieber's gold hoop earrings:

Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings, £125, Missoma

