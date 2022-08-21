Thanks to this cult brand you're about to see supersized scrunchies everywhere Get ahead of the trend

There's a trend that's been slowly creeping on our Instagram feeds and we can honestly say, we're not mad at it.

If you've seen the style set rocking what looks like oversized doilies in their hair, that's because they’ve discovered cult brand Good Squish. The London based label creates hair accessories, with their signature piece being the oversized scrunchie. Once in the hair the piece creates an immediate statement.

Big Squish has plenty of celebrity fans

Founded by London based casting director, Billie Cronin, the brand was born out of Covid-induced Lockdown boredom. "Our founder wore a napkin on her head and a childhood friend told her she couldn't so she decided to turn some beautiful victorian table linen gifted to her by her grandma into something wearable." the brand explain in a statement on their website, "and from that moment good squish was born first gifted to friends then friends of friends and now here we are."

All their unique pieces are hand made in London using deadstock fabric sourced across Europe. "We hope squish makes you make friends and talk to people you don't know when you see someone on the street wearing one," Billie says of her brand. So far it has been spotted none other than Chloë Sevigny. The actress posted about it on Instagram and then everyone started messaging Cronin to buy them. It also has plenty of Influencer fans, making it a bonafide must have this summer.

"I wore a napkin as a hair bandana for ages, and my best friend came over at a dinner party and told me it looked weird… because it was a napkin—I really took that to heart," Billie told Vogue. "When I learned to sew with my ex-boyfriend’s mum, we figured out a way of making the napkins into hair accessories—and that’s how the first batch of them came to life."