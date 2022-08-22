The Prairie Girl Plait is this season's most romantic hair trend Here's how to get the look at home

The very best hairstyles are those which are super flattering, easy to maintain and yet, require minimal effort. The 'Prairie Girl Plait' trend satisfies all the above, consisting of a whimsical, slightly undone central braid with an ethereal, romantic feel. Plus, it has recently scored the coveted supermodel seal of approval – Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid are all proud wearers of the 'Prairie Girl Plait'.

Hello! Fashion's beauty assistant Lydia Mormen explains why the hair trend is perfect this season: "This undone plait is as practical as it is cool - literally. Easy to achieve, yet effortlessly stylish, it keeps hair out of the way on those warm summer days, while still looking like you've made an effort," Lydia says. "Gently pull the front of the hair, leaving some strands out to frame the face, for the perfect beachy braid."

Emily Ratajkowski styled her plait with gold hoop earrings

We asked esteemed hair stylist Ricky Walters, owner and creative director of Salon64, for his take on the trend and his top tips for achieving the look at home.

"This is a look that has blended boho fashion with a fast-paced lifestyle. Clients are craving hairstyles that don’t just look lived in and undone but are practical with their everyday lives," he says.

Hailey Bieber adopted the hair trend last month

"'Prairie Girl Plaits' are not just ideal for city-girl life, but the perfect solution to styling hair during a heatwave or a thunderstorm. A semi-tight French plait at the core, this style is heavy-duty and can last days.

For the added boho blend, this look doesn’t always include the hair at the top of the head and let the hair sit gently on top of the braid."

Bella Hadid sported a plait in a recent Instagram Story post

"Section the hair in two parts, pulling the underneath to one side and plait till the end. Secure with an elastic band style hair tie. With the top section not in the plait, sit it on top and visually style, twisting, tucking and pinning any hair that doesn’t quite feel right. Don’t be too neat with it. The look is designed to be textured. My top tip is to prep the hair with a mousse or volume spray, so the hair is not too soft and finish with a light hairspray," he adds, "If you're wearing it for a few days you will want a more cleansing shampoo for when you remove the plait. I recommend Viva La Shine by SALON64."