What to wear to Notting Hill carnival this weekend

It's been over two years since the legendary Notting Hill carnival has taken place. Now it makes its glorious return to London back in original physical form, so you can expect big things from Notting Hill Carnival 2022.

To make sure it's the best year ever you're going to want a killer outfit. In the past we've seen huge celebrities and fashionistas take part in the festivities including supermodels Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delvingne, looking amazing in their vibrant Carnival-ready outfits.

Jourdan Dunn knows how to pick an amazing carnival look

Making it even easier for you to have the best experience this year, the official Notting Hill Carnival app is free to use and you can download it for a live, GPS-tracked map showing all of the floats and their locations on the August Bank Holiday, plus maps showing all food vendors, toilets, transport links and sound systems. You can also post in-app to meet fellow carnival-goers and vote for your favourite bands.

When is Notting hill carnival?

The Carnival, which made its in 1966, traditionally takes place during the August bank holiday, this year is no different. Starting on Saturday, August 27 and ending on Monday, August 29 2022.

Cara Delevingne enjoying Notting Hill Carnival in 2013

What do you wear to Notting Hill carnival?

Feathers, sequins and colour are firmly on the agenda for the carnival. Bonus points for crochet as worn by Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wore a crochet bikini top to the carnival

See below Hello! Fashion's favourite Carnival-appropriate pieces that are perfect for iconic celebration:

