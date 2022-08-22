Dua Lipa marks 27th birthday in dazzling micro-bralette

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday, taking to Instagram in a daring denim-print ensemble to mark the milestone occasion.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is never afraid to experiment with her fashion. Her penchant for prints, y2k-inspired fits and effortless red carpet looks hail her a style icon of the pop industry - and her latest outfit didn't fail to enchant her impressive 85.9million Instagram followers.

"27 feels like heaven, thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!" wrote Dua, posting a series of snaps in a triangle bikini top and denim-print sarong, amped up with denim Dior boots.

Dua's mix 'n match ensemble comes just after the star dazzled friends and fans in a seriously daring outfit for her birthday celebrations on Sunday night.

Rocking a glittering diamond bralette, Dua showed off her holiday glow and enviable silhouette in a slick white denim midi skirt and statement platform heels.

The star has an impeccable statement style

Her raven hair cascaded past her shoulders as she sported a honey-hued bronzer, natural mascara and matte taupe lipstick.

Dua's micro bralette caused quite the stir on Instagram, with over 2 million fans sharing the love for her glitterball-inspired attire. "Ok, but this fit is everything [flame emoji]" penned one fan, as another wrote: "you are a total goddess Dua."

We can't stop thinking about this fit. Luckily, if you're looking to recreate Dua's daring micro-bralette trend, crystal-embellished garments are making a major comeback right now.

Dsquared2 Crystal Bralette, £420, Farfetch

Whether you layer over your favourite bodysuit or dare to wear it bare, Dua-style, this glittering bralette is sure to be a forever piece in your eveningwear archive.

Dua's birthday outfits came courtesy of long-time celebrity stylist and friend Lorenzo Posocco, who reshared the look to his personal Instagram along with a simple white heart.

Dua celebrated her 27th birthday with friends

Lorenzo is the styling mastermind behind several of Dua's finest fashion moments, including her mind-blowing Future Nostalgia tour wardrobe that has dazzled fans worldwide. What an icon!

