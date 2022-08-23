Kendall Jenner just proved that we all need a pair of clogs in our wardrobe

Kendall Jenner was spotted on the city streets of Los Angeles donning yet another stunning look. As we've come to expect from the reality star it was; hair on point, outfit on point, you know the drill. But the real head turner of the day? The 26-year-old model's footwear choice. Clogs. Yes, that's right clogs.

The historic clog has humble origins as being the footwear designed to protect the feet of 13th Century peasants in the Netherlands and factory workers, artisans, farmers, fishermen, and others with traditionally 'trade jobs.' The style has been in and out of fashion ever since and now the clog has risen the ranks from its once 'lowly' origins and is fast becoming the footwear of the fashion elite. Clogs couldn't be having more of a moment, having been slowly gaining traction ever since JW Anderson sent his Chain mules stomping down the runway and since everyone worth their Instagram account was seen wearing the Birkenstock Bostons.

Kendall wore the ultimate 'supermodel off-duty' uniform

Now Kendall is in on the action, sporting a stunning pair of black leather clogs, complete with oversized buckle. Looking every inch the supermodel she paired the look with a simple black t-shirt, black straight leg jeans and 1990s-esque matching leather belt, as she left a lunch meeting at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills on Monday. Retro shades and a black completed the look. Proving that clogs can be utterly modern when paired with a normcore ensemble, Kendall’s gave us all a masterclass on how to style the unlikely shoe trend.

The star proved clogs are the perfect laid-back footwear choice for 2022

This isn’t the first throwback trend for the second youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan however, Last week she hosted a party at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles to celebrate the second annual 8.18 week in honour of her drinks brand 818 Tequila. Kendall looked radiant in a stunning vintage printed mesh dress. The piece was from an early collection by Jean Paul Gaultier, a designer that Kendall has been absolutely loving this summer.

