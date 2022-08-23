Jade Thirlwall nails sporty chic in Casablanca bowler shirt and shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The boundaries between womenswear and menswear are becoming increasingly blurred. Take Harry Styles with his love for skirts for example, or most recently, Jade Thirlwall with her penchant for men's bowler shirts.

The 29-year-old stepped out in a silk bowler shirt by emerging menswear label Casablanca – one of the brand's hottest items on the market. Boasting a graphic striped trim, the brand's distinctive baroque fruit insignia, a relaxed fit, 100% silk fabric, a straight hem and short sleeves, the garment boosted Jade's style sensibilities to a whole new level.

Jade complimented her blue and white toned shirt with a pair of coordinating silk shorts and some cream and baby blue sneakers. She posed for a series of selfies, looking divine with her luscious locks scraped back into a sassy high ponytail.

The star opted for her go-to glam beauty blend, consisting of a defined brown lip, a dark brow, a sultry eyeliner flick and a subtle dusting of bronzer.

Jade posted the images on social media for all her followers to gush over. She captioned the series: "Me finding another spot in my hotel room to pose in."

Fans and friends were quick to express their awe at Jade's outfit and ever-expanding knowledge of designers. "That's hot," one commented, while another wrote: "Everything we need." A third added: "Oh you just keep serving."

Sadly, Jade's shirt isn’t currently available to buy online, but Casablanca are offering an array of luxurious alternatives.

Jade is among a host of celebs who are self-professed fans of the Paris-based menswear label. Actor Nicolas Cage, supermodel Anok Yai, Dua Lipa and more are big fans of the brand's colourful designs.

Since launching on Paris’s fashion scene back in 2018, Casablanca has captured attention with its dreamscape graphics, holiday-inspired colour palettes and relaxed beachside meets tennis courtside aesthetic. Founder Charaf Tajer carefully fuses streetwear and sportswear to create garments for all to unwind in.

