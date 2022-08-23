Lily James stuns in silky shirt dress and heels for fiery throwback photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lily James has been completely spoiling us with throwback content from her days on-set while shooting Pam and Tommy. The star dazzled in an array of Pamela Anderson-inspired looks from the show, much to the delight of fans and celebrity friends.

Lily recently reshared an image showcasing a stunning ensemble from her Pamela days, consisting of a smart yet undeniably sassy shirt dress featuring a classic collar, a mini fit and decorative pockets. Her look was completed by a pair of black high heels, which quite literally elevated her on-screen aesthetic.

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy

The star had her hair styled in a platinum blonde updo featuring long choppy bangs and opted for a dramatic beauty look. Thin, sharply defined eyebrows, an outlined dark lip and a dewy complexion perfectly emulated Pamela's iconic makeup blend.

The behind-the-scenes snaps were shared via social media by hairstyles Barry Lee Moe. He captioned part of the lengthy post: "I want to thank everyone for following and supporting the creative journey of @pamandtommyonhulu."

Lily looked divine in the silk shirt dress

"I am so proud to be part of this incredible team of artists, storytellers, and dreamers. Through hard work and collaboration, we were able to bring these dynamic characters to life and achieve true transformation with the application of our respective crafts."

The star totally captured Pamela's style

"A special thank you to @lilyjamesofficial for her dedication to the process and her patience throughout. She always gave us the necessary time and space to do our work, and brought it to life beautifully on camera."

Treat yourself to a tailored shirt dress just like Lily's with this beautifully crafted number by The Attico.

Silvye Striped Cotton Mini Shirt Dress, £570, The Attico

Alternatively, this high street lookalike is ideal for summery days out and office days in.

Voluminous Shirt Mini Dress, £65, & Other Stories

Lily recently channeled nineties glam in a glittering chainmail mini dress. Featuring a backless silhouette, a mini cut, delicate chainmail detailing, a cowl neck and a lavender sheen, the dress enabled Lily to encapsulate Pamela's opulent yet audacious sense of style.

The star completed the daring outfit by slipping on a pair of heels that boasted baby pink soles, true nineties clear resin bases and playful lipstick-shaped heels.

