Kim Kardashian's autumn jacket is seriously extra

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a major style moment – and her latest look is no exception. As the summer winds down and we find ourselves inching closer to the every-tricky transitional dressing period, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has come through with a unique ensemble to inspire our approach towards autumn style.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's epic style evolution – from early 2000s It-girl to Balenciaga babe

In a post shared on Instagram with her 329m followers, Kim wore an outfit that oozed traditional femininity and yet, consisted of one of the season's it-pieces.

Kim wore a white ribbed tank top featuring Prada's iconic triangle logo – a piece that has been seen on the likes of Kaia Gerber and Iris Law. Despite its intrinsic simplicity, Kim showed that the classic tank top can be seriously versatile. The SKIMS founder styled her piece with a silver mesh midi skirt with a crinkled effect and a statement oversized jacket, both also by the Italian luxury label.

The grained goatskin jacket featured a cosy shearling-lined hood and a shaggy mohair trim in a pastel peach shade. The rich tobacco hue of the leather worked effortlessly with logo-engraved silver hardware which included a bucket belt detail at the waist.

READ: Kim Kardashian's mind-blowing office could rival a five-star retreat - inside

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's $88 one-piece swimsuit is universally flattering – and it's going to sell out

Following her recent breakup with comedian Pete Davidson, Kim has been coming through with some incredible looks recently. Despite her circumstances, she has channelled her energy into amping up her wardrobe and we are seriously in awe of how this breakup has boosted her style game.

Kim accessorised her look with exquisite pointed-toe suede boots by Saint Laurent and opted for a pair of futuristic-looking shades by Maison Margiela.

The entrepreneur, who is still currently rocking a platinum shade, sported a relaxed sweepy side curtain and straight locks, courtesy of celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton. Mary Phillips created Kim's typically glamorous makeup look, which consisted of a strong sculpted brow, feline flick eyeliner and pillowy, beige lips.

Shop Kim Kardashian's exact Prada goatskin jacket down below:

Prada brown oversized leather jacket, £8,890, SSENSE

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.