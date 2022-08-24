Selena Gomez has an Ugg boots obsession and we can't get enough

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This is it, it's the time we've all been waiting for. Ugg boots are back baby and thanks to Selena Gomez, they are better than ever.

Back in the early 2000s no It-girl would be caught dead in anything other than a pair of scrunched up, rolled down, Ugg boots. The style made its way over from Australia and quickly caught the hearts and minds of the likes of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and a back then not so famous Kim Kardashian. Worn with the uniform of denim micro mini skirt and a bejewelled tight t-shirt (bonus points for a Von Dutch hat) the plush sheepskin slipper-shoes hybrid were everywhere in the early aughts.

Now Selena Gomez is single handedly spearheading the revival of this oh-so-comfortable trend, and just in time for the upcoming colder months. In a series of photos posted to Instagram which Selena captioned, "There's nowhere like home on set! Only murders in the building finale is here! I hope you guys love it as much as we do!" They have been her go-to comfort boot for the long days on the set of her new Disney+ series.

Here we decode every pair of Uggs Selena Gomez has worn recently:

Selena in the classic short black Ugg Boots

Black Uggs, worn by Selena with a Ralph Lauren bathrobe, they are giving comfort with an edge. These are the sophisticated pair, the ones that can be teamed with black jeans, just make sure they are crop-kick flares and not skinny to modernise the trend. You’re welcome.

Selena on the set of Only Murders in the Building

Grey Uggs. These are what Selena opted for for a read through of her script on set, these are the smart pair, the I’m chilling and I look good doing it. Embellished with a wood-button closure, these boots are more versatile than ever – fasten for extra warmth, or fold down for a full, fluffy collar like Selena. Perfect for winter.

You can't go wrong with cosy slippers

The slippers. Worn by Selena in the hair and makeup chair, we love the yellow socks, probably the costume directors choice but we’re still here for it. These OG uggs style slippers are comfort defined. If you’re feeling daring you can even wear them out of the house, we won’t judge you.

Shop Selena Gomez's Ugg boots collection:

Classic Short II Ugg Boots, £165, Office

Bailey Button II Boot, 185, UGG

Scuffette Ugg slippers, £80, Office

