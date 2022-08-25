Lily James is a vision of summer in classic tank top look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In terms of longevity – nothing comes close to the humble tank top. The item defines the meaning of a wardrobe staple, so it's hardly surprising that Lily James has a few in her on-set inventory. The star recently shared a serene image wearing the classic garment, much to the delight of doting fans.

The 33-year-old posed candidly for a black and white image in the white tank, which she teamed with some wide-leg trousers. She went barefoot for the image and opted for a fresh-faced beauty glow, while scraping her brunette tresses back into a relaxed bun.

Lily romantically gazed out of frame as she posed on some steps in an outdoor setting. She was completely free of her usual sparkle-clad jewels – instead channeling a minimalist aesthetic.

While the tank top has always remained a must-have piece, the item has taken on a whole new sartorial cachet in recent months. Thanks to Prada's Fall 2022 collection, which saw the likes of Kaia Gerber and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer grace the runway in white triangle-plaque logo tank tops, the garment became a commercial hit.

Lily looked stunning in the classic tank

Loewe also hopped onboard the tank top craze, sending tank-sporting models down the catwalk for the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Boasting the label's iconic curled insignia, the tops have been infiltrating shop floors and TikTok influencers' feeds alike.

Marine Serre, Rick Owens, Jil Sander and more are among other designers to incorporate the classic tank into their seasonless collections.

Emulate Lily's failsafe look with a designer tank top that can be combined with just about anything in your wardrobe to craft an off-duty look.

Ribbed Knit Cotton Blend Tank Top, £100, Marine Serre

Many high street stores also offer an abundance of plain tank tops in different colourways, meaning your morning dressing routine will never be easier.

Heavyweight Cotton Tank Top, £19, COS

Lily recently stunned in a silky shirt dress and heels for a fiery throwback photo. She recently reshared an image showcasing a stunning ensemble from her Pamela days, consisting of a smart yet undeniably sassy shirt dress featuring a classic collar, a mini fit and decorative pockets.

Her look was completed by a pair of black high heels, which quite literally elevated her on-screen aesthetic.

