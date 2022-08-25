90s-style shoes that are having a moment in 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The 1990s called, they want their shoes back. The era may have seen a plethora of questionable style moments, but the one area in which the decade excelled was footwear. More than 20 years after the age of the millennium took over, fashion designers are still putting a modern spin on various shoe styles that wouldn't have looked out of place when the Spice Girls were still together.

Parisian ready-to-wear label Coperni has been all about the thong platforms and boasts Poison singer Dua Lipa as one of its firm devotees.

The 27-year-old was pictured earlier this year sporting the designer's all-black chunky wedge style with a checked crochet bikini and a matching side-tie skirt.

Other styles that are having a moment in 2022 include classic dad sneakers – largely defined by thick soles and textured panelling, as well as their lace-up fastening method. Not convinced? Perhaps the supermodel seal of approval can persuade you – the dad sneakers trend is a strong footwear favourite of the likes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

When it comes to boots, square-toed knee-high styles were all the rage (thank you, Buffy Summers), but the cowboy boot also got a major look in. The western-inspired footwear style featured in Miu Miu's late 1990s runway shows, and now Kendall Jenner is making a strong case for them right now in 2022.

Hello! Fashion picks the most stylish pairs of 90s-style shoes to give your footwear game a retro boost:

Flip flop wedges

Coperni logo-patch sandals, £280, Farfetch

Platform sandals

Soulmate black leather sandals, £85, Windsor Smith

Clear mules

Gianvito Rossi Elle leather and PVC heeled mules, £560, Selfridges

Dad sneakers

Silver 530 trainers, £95, New Balance

Cowboy boots

Embroidered Western boots, £525, Ganni

Denim kitten heels

Margot sandals, £175, Coach

Clogs

Gucci Stann horsebit-detailed leather clogs, £840, Net-A-Porter

