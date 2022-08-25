Parisian style guide: the influencers to follow for the ultimate French girl look Give your feed an instant boost

As the season draws to a close, it's perfectly possible that your style repertoire could do with an update. And what better way to gain some much-needed outfit inspiration than with a healthy dose of je ne sais quoi.

There is a reason why French girls are often heralded as the pinnacle of all things chic, and while we prefer not to deal in absolutes, mais oui there is something undeniably special about Parisian dressing.

Hello! Fashion shares our must-follow fashion influencers for the ultimate French girl look:

Camille Charrière

London-based Parisienne Camille Charrière excels in covetable knits and her shoes collection will 100% get your heart racing.

Sabina Socol

It is only right that the founder of ultra-cool Parisian clothing label Pukja Sabina Socol boasts some incredible outfits. Expect flattering silhouettes and plenty of aesthetically pleasing backdrops.

Anne-Laure Mais

We'd expect nothing less from the Musier's creative director Anne-Laure Mais – her feed is full of stylish prints and daring cut-outs.

Hanna Lhoumeau

Photo credit: @sam.visions

Model Hanna Lhoumeau is a must-follow if you're into vibrant accessories and the odd unparalleled bikini moment.

Caroline de Maigret

Photo credit: @virgile.guinard

Music producer Caroline de Maigret definitely ought to be on your radar – a regular Chanel runway guest, she is brilliant at putting together outfits that exude Parisian chic without the need for overtly feminine touches.

Lena Simonne

Lena Simonne has serious outfit range – the model can rock a deep-plunge jumpsuit or a casual T-shirt and jeans moment, complete with Birkin-esque fringe, no questions asked.

Fatou N'Diaye

Fatou N’Diaye loves a dramatic street style moment, and we love her all the more for it. Did someone say Parisian print clash?

Denni Elias

Denni Elias' feed is full of unbelievably glam occasionwear – be warned, she's partial to sparkle and this may result in serious wardrobe envy.

Sylvie Mus

Sylvie Mus is all about the understated quality staple – a must-follow if you require inspiration to help you put together the perfect capsule wardrobe.

Chloe Lecareux

No stranger to a killer accessory moment, Chloe Lecareux will provide your feed with a welcome reminder that black never has to be boring.