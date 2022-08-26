Bella Hadid sports ultra-luxe Balenciaga look for new music video role 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents. International supermodel, Y2K poster girl, glassblowing sensation (yes, really) are just a few of the labels that have been flying around the 25-year-old recently. And yet, another day, another string to Bella's bow, and this time she's developing her skills in the world of acting.

Just a few months after it was announced that Bella would be playing a recurring role in season three of Hulu's comedy-drama series Ramy (the new series is set to air next month), the supermodel has starred in her fifth music video.

Bella shared some backstage photos on her Instagram

Although Bella didn't have to stray too far from her day job to nail the task – her role in rapper Offset's CODE video sees her looking as glamorous as ever in the most unreal ensemble.

Bella wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble

Styled by SheShe Pendleton, Bella's aesthetic in the video is all about overt luxury, and so it felt only right that cutting-edge fashion house Balenciaga provided the wardrobe. She wore a dazzling silver diamanté bikini with contrasting black-tie detailing and dramatic canary yellow shaggy coat.

The look of decadence was elevated with statement accessories which included the label's BB 2.0 necklace featuring rhinestone lettering as the design's central focus.

The supermodel looked incredible as she worked on her laptop during takes

The supermodel also sported some powerful full-length gloves which finished just below her shoulders – a style which has been hugely popular in the celebrity fashion sphere recently. For instance, earlier this month Kourtney Kardashian wore long black gloves by sister Kim's clothing line SKIMS to accompany her on a quick dip – proving that her swimwear game is unparalleled.

Bella starred in her fifth music video

However Bella's gloves were kept safely well above the water, instead the supermodel wore hers with a glistening chunky bracelet and statement rings. To finish off her look, she donned a pair of mesh heeled boots with sparkly detailing and wore her hair in a sleek exaggerated ponytail which fell way beyond her waist.

