Lila Moss' summer wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Model Lila Moss is a force to be reckoned with. The daughter of legendary supermodel Kate Moss and creative director Jefferson Hack has been busy establishing herself in the modelling world, but alongside fronting major campaigns for Versace and walking in Jacquemus' 'Le Papier' show, she has also squeezed in some time for a spot of rest and relaxation.

MORE: Lila Moss and Mia Regan turn up the glamour at the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition

While her mother Kate has been working hard to prepare for the launch of her brand new beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss, Lila has been living it up abroad.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 406k followers, Lila gave fans a glimpse into her holiday wardrobe and series of photos, which she playfully captioned "summer files", certainly did not disappoint.

A retro digital camera screen revealed that Lila is more than partial to a 2000s hair accessory moment.

READ: Lila Moss started a new trouser trend at the Gucci x Adidas party

RELATED: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

The 19-year-old sported a bandana wrapped around the upper part of her head in a light indigo hue, decorated with a geometric print. Lila paired the unusual headpiece with delicate drop earrings and a minimal makeup look. Also visible was her glucose monitoring device on her upper arm which she uses to check her blood sugar levels on account of her Type 1 diabetes.

"I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you," Lila told The Kit in 2020.

Also included on the model's holiday packing list were two triangle bikinis, both in striking shades. Lila opted for a matching red set with side-tie bottoms, which she styled with of-the-moment cat-eye sunglasses.

Her low-rise orange iteration really popped against glowing limbs and resulted in some major swimwear envy here at the Hello! Fashion offices.

Shop our picks to recreate Lila Moss' colourful bikini moments:

Ganni red triangle bikini top, £82, Mytheresa

Jade Swim orange triangle bikini top, £70, Mytheresa

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.