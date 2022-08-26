Lady Amelia Windsor surprises in pearlescent artisan midi dress The socialite has an uber-conscious wardrobe

Lady Amelia Windsor is really becoming something of a muse within the sustainable fashion sphere – and for good reason. The 27-year-old is careful in her choice of clothing – favouring sustainably sourced, local labels to high street picks

The socialite celebrated her 27th birthday in style earlier this week, enjoying a swanky dinner at East London hotel One Hundred Shoreditch. For the special occasion, Lady Amelia slipped on a pearlescent sleeveless midi dress featuring soft floral jacquard detailing by ethical label Munzugu Sisters.

The star completed her shimmering aesthetic with her favourite pair of candy-pink sparkle-clad platform heels and a salmon pink woven handbag.

She wore her sandy hair down loose and opted for a natural beauty blend to complement her stylish soiree attire.

Lady Amelia looked beautiful in her birthday number

Lady Amelia posed for a birthday photograph against the backdrop of a cream and orange checked wall – the ideal Instagrammable setting.

She took to social media to share her latest look with friends who were quick to wish her a very Happy Birthday. She captioned the post: "Birthday chameleon," with a string of love hearts emojis.

The socialite has an incredible array of dresses

"HBD BEAUTY," one user wrote in response, while another commented: "Happy Birthday lovely." A third commented: "Beautiful mademoiselle."

Lady Amelia has fully established herself as a champion of sustainable fashion. She recently shone a light on ethically-sourced swimwear as she donned a classic black bikini by Talia Collins, a sustainable swimwear designer who champions the use of econyl in her classy designs.

