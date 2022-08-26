Best tried & tested lip plumpers: how to get a supermodel pout without surgery

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Commitment-phobes, unite! In case you've been living under a rock these past few years, the age of the supermodel is still going strong. While tweakments are on the rise, understandably not everyone is looking to dive in headfirst and crack on with the lip fillers. Instead, a gentle introduction into the wonderful world of lip volumizing might feel more apt.

For long enough we've admired the pillowy lips of Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech and Hailey Bieber from a distance – now it is time for you to perfect your pout with our edit of high-performing lip plumper products.

But first, it feels necessary to address the elephant in the room: lip gloss has a pretty bad rap. Back in the day, all it took was one mischievous gust of wind to ruin an otherwise impeccable lip gloss moment. However, luckily these days, sophisticated, non-jammy formulas reign supreme.

Do lip plumpers work?

In short, yes, lip plumpers "work", but be realistic with your expectations. Topical products are not going to give you long-term plumping effects, and if you're on the hunt for something permanent, lip fillers might be the way to go.

However, you fancy a short-term volume boost, go full steam ahead. Some products contain hyaluronic acid, a humectant which retains moisture, giving your lips a slightly fuller effect. Other more heavy-duty products use ingredients such as capsaicin (present in chilli peppers), menthol or peppermint to invoke temporary mild irritation – giving you that plumped-up look.

Hello! Fashion selects the best lip plumpers to help you achieve that supermodel pout:

Industry giant Charlotte Tilbury gets it bang on with her Collagen Lip Bath. Available in a selection of gorgeous, better-than-your-lips shades, expect a subtle tingle and a super-comfortable high-shine finish.

Collagen Lip Bath, £26, Charlotte Tilbury

Don't let the barely-there tingle fool you – Plump It!'s Hyaluronic Lip Plumper is worth its weight in gold. The low-key sensation amps up into a comfortable warmth and lips are quite dramatically more voluminous than before. Not the one if you want a wash of colour as this one is clear, but it can easily be layered over your favourite lipstick.

Hyaluronic Lip Plumper, £29.99, Plump It!

For those intent on achieving a flattering plumped-up effect without the customary tingling sensation, look no further than U Beauty's The Plasma Lip Compound. It delivers a comfortable shot of moisture via long-chain hyaluronic acid and its pleasing part-lip balm, part-lip enhancer formula means it's not even remotely jammy.

U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound, £60, Cult Beauty

Typology's Lip Plumping Serum is excellent for those seeking a very natural-looking volume increase. It is particularly useful for those with dehydrated lips – which, let's be honest, is basically all of us. We recommend applying a layer before bed so that you wake up in the morning with a super-smooth pout.

Lip Plumping Serum, £20.80, Typology

Project Lip's Matte Plumping Primer is not for the fainthearted – delivering a pretty enthusiastic (although entirely bearable) tingle. It's definitely a handy product for when you're wanting to wear your favourite shade with an extra volume boost.

Project Lip Matte Plumping Primer, £12.95, Look Fantastic

An oldie but a goodie, the hero product in Soap & Glory's iconic Sexy Mother Pucker range is its XL Lip Gloss. Expect fuller, plumper lips and a noticeably shiny pout at an affordable price point.

Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker XL Lip Gloss, £10.99, Boots

Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminiser + Plumper wins when it comes to versatility. Its sheer shades are incredibly forgiving, and can be worn by themselves as a light wash of colour or over a lipstick to give off a cool, wet-look shine.

Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminiser + Plumper, £20, Fenty Beauty

