Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in sleek gym leggings during rare outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's rare that we spot Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer out and about when they're not clad head-to-toe in Dolce & Gabbana or Michael Kors. Yet, it turns out Princess Diana's nieces can nail an off-duty look in addition to their dazzling designer ensembles.

LOOK: Lady Kitty Spencer is a tropical dream in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana

On Friday, Lady Eliza enjoyed a day out with her partner Channing Millerd, looking striking in all-black gymwear. The 30-year-old socialite donned a pair of sleek workout leggings, a plain black T-shirt and some black trainers. She completed her low-key look with a black baseball cap and a pair of black Rayban sunglasses to shield her face from the London summer sun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

Her partner Channing looked relaxed in a long-sleeved white T-shirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap and black sunglasses. The two enjoyed a wholesome yet active day out – taking some pedalos out on the river and strolling arm in arm through the park.

SEE: Blonde Haired Royals: Princess Diana, Kitty Spencer, Sophie Wessex & more

Lady Eliza opted for a glamorous yet natural beauty blend. A flawless complexion and a pale pink lip made for a dewy skin glow. In a series of scenic snaps shared to Instagram, she showed off her freshly highlighted creamy blonde locks which cascaded romantically down her back.

Lady Eliza looked beautiful in all-black

The socialite and fashion sweetheart recently returned from a family holiday with her sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Kitty Spencer.

The socialite posed with her boyfriend for a sweet selfie

In true Spencer style, the girls fashionably coordinated their out-of-office outfits, matching in all-white dress looks as they showed off their picturesque hotel surroundings.

Lady Amelia's twin has effortless off-duty style

In the image shared to social media- by Lady Eliza, Lady Kitty posed front and centre wearing Dolce & Gabbana's 'Gabardine bustier midi dress,' which retails at £2,500. Twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza stood behind their older sister, sporting short-sleeved mini dresses with puff detailing, lace panels, cinched waistlines and a broderie anglaise finish.

READ: Lady Eliza Spencer wows in romantic flippy mini skirt

Lady Kitty completed her luxury aesthetic by slipping on a pair of the brand's 'Patent leather sandals with embellishment,' which are priced at £950 and boast blue gemstone embellishment. Her younger sisters opted for barely-there sandals, adding a touch of practicality to their ethereal frock ensembles.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.