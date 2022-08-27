Nicola Peltz Beckham is a nineties dream in band T-shirt and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nicola Peltz Beckham is really making the most of her new grunge girl era. Since dying her hair brunette, the actress has been stepping out in retro looks that are simply to die for. Her latest ensemble exuded nineties nostalgia – and we're here for it.

MORE: Nicola Peltz rocks her new brown hair by the pool

Nicola's latest outfit to enchant consisted of an oversized dark grey Metallica band T-shirt and some high-waisted dark wash flared jeans. She completed her throwback aesthetic with some black sunglasses and styled her transformed tresses down loose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

The star posed on set for her upcoming film Lola James and looked relaxed in her casual attire. She smiled for the cameras and opted for a radiant beauty blend. An even porcelain complexion, a defined nude lip and a touch of rosy blush made for an enchanting makeup concoction.

RELATED: Nicola Peltz takes inspiration from Victoria Beckham's solo music days with her latest 90s accessory

Nicola took to social media to share her outfit with fans online. She captioned the short video: "Post-production for Lola James," with a sparkling heart emoji.

Nicola looked relaxed in a T-shirt and jeans combo

Her friends and followers were quick to express their awe at yet another of Nicola's timeless looks. "The dark hair! Loving it," one wrote, while another added: "I love the shirt." A third commented: "Love love love."

The actress posed for a stylish outfit clip

If you couldn't agree more, then we have the perfect item for you. This short-sleeved Metallica T-shirt will emulate Nicola's rockstar attitude and aesthetic.

Short Sleeve Metallica T-shirt, £15.99, Bershka

The vintage market also offers a plethora of fun band tees for your everyday outings. Team the garment with some black baggy jeans and sneakers for a truly effortless feel.

Vintage Metallic T-Shirt, £29.99, ASOS Marketplace

Nicola recently captivated with another incredible retro look. Her attention-seizing outfit consisted of a tan-toned suede midi skirt featuring a cute, ruffled hem that served up sixties charm. She paired the piece with a black bandeau top, some mega platform knee-high boots and a mid-sized ruched black leather handbag.

LOOK: Nicola Peltz just rocked ultimate cool girl hair accessory

The star wore her newly-dyed brunette tresses down loose in a straightened style and shielded herself from the California sunshine with a pair of Y2K-style black oversized sunglasses. She was accompanied on her outing by her husband Brooklyn, who looked smart yet relaxed beside his wife, donning a simple black T-shirt and baggy jeans combination.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.