Lily James is a Y2K dream in corset and cargo skirt

Lily James just tapped into one of the hottest trends on the market. The actress stepped out in the ultimate Y2K look as she snapped a selfie with a friend – a black maxi cargo skirt that Gen Z are currently cooing over.

Lily, 33, sported a strapless black corset top which she paired with her must-have skirt. Featuring a relaxed fit, an ankle-skimming length and a mid-rise silhouette, the skirt boosted Lily's sartorial prowess to a whole new level.

The star wore her sandy blonde hair scraped back into a tight bun and completed her look with some silver studded black heels. A patent black bag was strapped over her shoulder and a simple gold pendant adorned her neck.

Lily posed for a quick mirror selfie, showcasing her natural makeup look. Coupled with her setting's moody lighting, her sultry beauty blend placed emphasis on her sharp cheekbones, full lips and dark brows.

Lily channelled Y2K charm in her latest look

Emulate Lily's streetwear look with a nylon cargo skirt that will instantly establish you as a fashion insider. Team the number with a colour block tank top to achieve a true noughties charm.

Nylon Trapeze Skirt, £99, Ganni

Initially popularised by girl groups such as TLC and Destiny's Child, the cargo skirt has made an epic comeback in 2022. Searches for cargo skirts on Depop, Vinted, Vestiaire Collective and other second-hand clothing apps have rocketed – thanks to the likes of Prada, Sacai, Bluemarine, Junya Wanatabe and other luxury labels who have jettisoned the item onto their runways.

There's no doubt that increased demand for the cargo skirt has been aided by influencers. Social media It-girls and celebs including Bella Hadid, Mia Regan, Dua Lipa and Rihanna are only a handful of stars who are revelling in the cargo skirt renaissance era.

Speaking to British Vogue, Depop's trend and category manager Agustina Panzoni revealed: "We’ve seen a 204 per cent spike in searches for cargo skirts, from mid-December 2021 to early January 2022."

