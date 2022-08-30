Gigi Hadid's tie-front cardi is all we want to wear this Autumn

After the Kardashians it's pretty fair to say Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are two of the most famous siblings in the fashion industry. So when they get together for an impromptu photoshoot, it's going to be a sartorial style fest.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram by Gigi, she showed off her equally well-known sister’s photo skills captioning, "summer on mulberry st. 🍕 by my @bellahadid ❤️‍" Gigi was captured posing on an artfully-unmade bed with a devil may care attitude. In the snaps the 27 year old style icon mother wore the ultimate Autumn must-have, a tie front cardigan.

The photos were taken by sister Bella Hadid

Good news for those of you Gigi style super fans, her exact cardigan is still available to shop and will only set you back £37. The affordable item is from Princess Polly and is (thankfully) still in stock. Although such cardis have been seen as more of a summer style, due to their cropped nature and easy-ability to be paired over a summer dress, the tie front cardigan works equally well as we transition into the colder months.

As early 2000's styles continue to dominate the sartorial agenda thanks to Gen Z's love for a throwback fashion moment - we are likely to see the old faithful tie-front cardigan make an appearance for Autumn/Winter 2022. In Gigi's case she paired hers with matching black washed denim for an effortless look. While tie front cardigans require a little bravery to wear them, as they are unforgivingly midriff revealing, when paired with a high waisted trouser they can be ultra-flattering as proven by Gigi.

Westin Top, £37, Princess Polly

Other than her abs, on display was also Gigi’s peroxide blonde mane, fresh from her Vogue Italia shoot. Earlier on Insta the mother to Khai who she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, debuted an edgy new look for the iconic magazine. A dramatic swept up vertiginous bouffant, which would give Marge Simpson a run for her money.

Gigi posted photos of the updo, which features in the September issue of Vogue Italia, on her Instagram, captioning “GRAZIE MILLE.” The avante garde style is the handiwork of celebrity hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who created the gravity defying mane on Gigi. Gigi features as the cover star of the latest issue, and her shoot was styled by the legendary Grace Coddington.

