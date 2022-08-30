How to style split-hem jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The devil is in the detail" – never has a proverb been more true, especially when it comes to one of the hottest trouser trends to hit your ankles this season.

The side-split hem first emerged on the catwalk a couple of years ago when Victoria Beckham introduced a tight-fitting trouser with a playful seam-split into the fashion sphere. The peekaboo hem style was adored by many a stylish celebrity – including supermodels Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber.

However, more recently designers have been giving the trend a refresh for 2022 by experimenting with the style in denim - here's how to incorporate side-splits into your wardrobe this season.

How to style side-split jeans?

The key to successfully styling side-split jeans lies in the balance of shapes. The triangle-shaped opening works well if it is reflected in an imaginary line of symmetry and translated into your footwear choice. This means that pointed shoes look really stylish when paired with a split-hem – think sharp kitten heels, vibrant Mary Janes or even this season's it-shoe, Balenciaga's spiky Cagole boot.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is a case in point – on the streets of NYC she teamed her light-wash ripped pair with a flawless shiny black pointed boot, adding an air of polish to an otherwise rather casual jean style. She finished off her look with a sharp beige blazer and hexagonal sunglasses, proving that frayed hems can make for an effortlessly sophisticated style moment.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish split jeans to shop this season:

Split-hem flared jeans, £59, Subdued

Palmira white side-split jeans, £85, French Connection

Blue denim split-hem flare jeans, £47, River Island

Whistles side-split jeans, £99, John Lewis

EB Denim Upcycled OG Split Hem straight-leg high-rise denim jeans, £275, Selfridges

Good American Good Curve slit-hem straight high-rise stretch-denim jeans, £170, Selfridges

Mango straight-leg slit-hem jeans, £49.99, John Lewis

Rowe raw split jeans, £55, Weekday

