Dove Cameron is the face of Rihanna's loungewear range Get ready to chill in style thanks to the latest from Savage x Fenty...

Hot off the heels of her VMAs win, Dove Cameron has a new starring role. The 26 year old singer has just been unveiled as the ambassador for Savage X Fenty's loungewear.

Rihanna is expanding her Fenty product assortment into 'Lounge' which is a brand-new collection of elevated basics with relaxed details, which are ideal for 'chilling' in. As always with RiRi's products they have been designed with a "YOUniversal approach," meaning that they will feature inclusive sizing (ranging from XXS-4X.) The new line features cuffed joggers, cropped hoodies, onesies, and ultra highly-versatile slips, tanks and leggings sets which are "made to be dressed up or down, taken out in the streets, or worn at home on repeat," according to a statement from the brand.

"At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident. The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist," said Rihanna of her latest venture, "I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you."

'Breakfast' singer and and female rights advocate Dove Cameron stars in the campaign, and is clearly excited about the partnership saying, "It's been such an honour working with the iconic Savage X Fenty, a brand that focuses on celebrating inclusivity and individuality. This new collection is so lush and so fresh, perfect for the everyday elevation I need to be the best version of myself."

Jordan Alexander also stars in the campaign

Alongside the Emmy-winning actress, Jordan Alexander who is known for her breakout role in the Gossip Girl reboot is also featured as the latest Fenty ambassador. "Sexy is exactly who you are, as you are. Seeing how fearlessly Rihanna pursues the celebration of individuality with Savage X Fenty gives me so much courage and inspiration to accept every part of myself and my life," Jordan Alexander explained in a statement, "There is no blueprint for my body or my life, I get to make that for myself, I don't need to be like anyone else." Models Simi (@simimoonlight), Cole (@colekippes), Shi (@ shistyca) and Jjanga (@jj.anga) are also featured in the new Lounge campaign.

Savage X Fenty Lounge will be available to shop starting September 8.