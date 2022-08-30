The 8 most stylish denim jumpsuits to add to cart now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It goes without saying that a jumpsuit comes in super handy on those days when you simply don't have the time to curate a killer outfit. The all-in-one style is worth its weight in gold – admittedly, not when nipping to the loo requires a complete strip-down, but what it lacks in toilet-cubicle-practicality, it more than makes up for in versatility.

MORE: How to style double denim – this summer we are taking cues from Julia Fox and Naomi Campbell

This season, we're all about harnessing a sense of cool functionality by refreshing the jumpsuit with a maximalist denim moment. And it seems we're in good company – Stella McCartney's distressed version, debuted in her spring/summer 2022 show, is the current object of our lust.

With a chrome utilitarian belt and a sturdy high-necked collar, the all-in-one piece exudes no-nonsense. We think it would pair perfectly with clunky rubber boots or perhaps a studded clog if you're seeking a more retro feel.

On the other hand, Saint Laurent has taken the denim jumpsuit to new heights on the runway, channelling a 1980s power dressing moment with such a bold shoulder silhouette. The historic maison kept severe tailoring at the forefront with its dark denim suit co-ord iteration and yet, nodded to the preceding decade with vintage-inspired accessories such as aviator glasses, platform heels and chunky cuffs.

READ: Bella Hadid is hands down the most stylish spectator at the US Open

RELATED: How to style split-hem jeans

Whatever vibe you're feeling this season, there's a denim jumpsuit to suit your every mood. If, like us, you're wanting to cling onto the dregs of summer, French Connection has a super cheerful white number that'll help you channel 'stylish al fresco guest' long into the transitional dressing period. Whereas if a 1970s flare is on the cards, Urban Outfitters has a gorgeous denim halter piece that ought to be on your radar.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish denim jumpsuits to add to cart right now:

Good American Fit For Success flared-leg stretch-denim jumpsuit, £180, Selfridges

Paige Carly cotton-blend denim jumpsuit, £290, Selfridges

Rivet Utility Rebel denim jumpsuit, £290, Net-A-Porter

Alice + Olivia Lovetta denim jumpsuit, £495, Net-A-Porter

Stella McCartney Salt & Pepper denim jumpsuit, £995, Matches Fashion

7 For All Mankind Irene belted jumpsuit, £247, Mytheresa

Costarellos wide-leg denim jumpsuit, £765, Luisa Via Roma

BDG Della denim jumpsuit, £69, Urban Outfitters

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.