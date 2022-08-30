From Emily Ratajkowski to Lila Moss: These are the 14 supermodels that are going to be in the 2023 Pirelli Calendar This year's calendar is titled 'Love Letters to the Muse'

Calling all supermodels. Calling all supermodels. The world's most famous faces, such as Emily Ratajkowski, are at the forefront of the latest iteration of the Pirelli Calendar. This year sees the calendar feature solely models for the first time since 2015. This is Emily's Pirelli Calendar debut, alongside Bella Hadid who is also making her first appearance as a Pirelli girl.

The Italian tyre brand’s renown calendar sees the likes of the industry's most esteemed icons (including Karlie Kloss and Lila Moss, to name just a few) gracing the latest edition. Titled 'Love Letters to the Muse' this year the calendar sees famous models pose in stunning and daring looks styled by Amanda Harlech, the British creative consultant and long-time former muse to both John Galliano and Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of this year’s calendar is ostensibly 'The Muse', so each model has been selected for their embodiment of the talents and traits this year’s photographer Emma Summerton wanted to acknowledge in the calendar.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski turns heads with surprising outfit choice for special night out

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski turns heads in hottest string bikini on the market

Lila Moss also stars in her debut Pirelli calendar

The shoot was taken over three days in London and one day in New York. Other famous faces that will feature include Cara Delevingne, Ashley Graham, Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah and Lauren Wasser.

Emma revealed how she chose the 14 models that will star in the 49th edition, "I've been inspired by so many women… I've drawn inspiration from painting, sculpture, poetry, writing, definitely film, definitely music," She explained in an interview with Pirelli, "So then it was… not just finding beautiful, amazing models, but ones who have an extra story to tell… muses that have this other thing that they can do that we can talk about, that we can explore."

MORE: Adut Akech: everything you need to know about the supermodel

RELATED: Lila Moss facts: Everything you need to know about Kate Moss' daughter

Adut Akech poses for photographer Emma Summerton

Pirelli teased the calendar on their Instagram, posting a video that has been viewed by over a million people, which featured snippets of the models who will be represented in the 2023 edition. They captioned the video: "The wraps are off the 2023 Pirelli Calendar, Love Letters to Muse, shot by @emmasummerton: a celebration of the "creative powers", strength and passion of women #PirelliCalendar #Pirelli." The calendar is set to be released in full in November.

What is the Pirelli calendar?

The Pirelli Calendar was created in 1964 and combines fashion and art in breath-taking pictures shot by some of the most acclaimed photographers at the current time. The calendar has had an interesting evolution since its debut edition. For the first 10 years, the calendar only included photographs of fully clothed women, but began to shift to a more risque feel, with a heavy emphasis on nudity. However, the emphasis on nudity toned down as times shifted. The 2016 calendar, shot by Annie Leibovitz, featured a much more diverse set of women and celebrated women's achievements. That year Annie featured the likes of Serena Williams and Patti Smith.

Cara Delevingne poses on set

Who has previously featured in the Pirelli calendar?

The 2020 shoot saw the likes of actors Emma Watson and Claire Foy take to the camera. The edition was entitled 'Looking for Juliet' and saw actors and singers pose in remarkable photos. It also featured Kristen Stewart, Mia Goth and Indya Moore. The 2020 Pirelli calendar was shot by Paolo Roversi.

Bella Hadid's sister Gigi appeared in the calendar in 2019's edition, entitled 'Dreaming', which was shot by Albert Watson. Other famous faces that appeared in the 2019 edition included Misty Copeland. Other celebrities that have graced the famous calendar also include supermodel Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Adriana Lima, Julianne Moore, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts.

Bella Hadid dons antlers for the 'Muse' themed calendar

Who is starring in the 2023 Pirelli calendar?

According to Pirelli, "Models were selected whose interests reflect those of the muse they would embody. For example, Emily Ratajkowski, author of the essay collection My Body, appears as The Writer in the Cal, while Karlie Kloss, whose scholarship programme Kode With Klossy teaches young women how to code, is The Tech Savant."

Emily Ratajkowski appears as 'The Writer'

The other models included in this year's calendar are: Guinevere Van Seenus (The Photographer), Precious Lee (The Storyteller), Lauren Wasser (The Athlete), Bella Hadid (The Sprite), Sasha Pivovarova (The Painter), Ashley Graham (The Activist), Adut Akech (The Dream Catcher), Kaya Wilkins (The Musician), Lila Moss (The Seer), Cara Delevingne (The Performer), Adwoa Aboah (The Queen) and He Cong (The Sage).