Kaia Gerber looks ravishing in romantic Edwardian-style blouse 

Kaia Gerber has proven that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to her modelling career. Over the last few years, the daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford has carved her name fronting campaigns for the likes of Marc Jacobs Beauty, Chanel and Valentino. But her latest look shows that Kaia can also hold her own when it comes to her wardrobe, and we are seriously loving her retro choice.

Kaia's style tends to favour clean, flattering lines – the 20-year-old is a major advocate for the oversized blazer as well as a quality straight-leg jean. However, most recently Kaia opted for the most romantic, flowy blouse, demonstrating that rocking such an overtly feminine piece isn't beyond the realms of her sartorial capabilities.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories with her 8.4m followers, the model wore a brown floral pussy-bow blouse by LA-based label Dôen, which cites its inspiration for its collections as "nostalgia for the coastal California of decades past".

Kaia sported the brand's Corentin blouse design, coloured with a chestnut base hue and an overlaying yellow vine floral print. The lightweight crepe de Chine piece hung beautifully and featured full-length gigot sleeves which gave the blouse an unmistakably Edwardian feel.

In conjunction with fabric-covered buttons and a pussy-bow neckline, the model's blouse also had an air of the widespread Cottagecore trend about it – which is reflected in Doên's vision.

"The collections themselves would be a celebration of womanhood, designed with a keen reverence for the landscapes of their youth - grazing oak groves and orchards and looking out on serene, soft hues of the oceans," the brand writes.

"Meticulously crafted to pass on for generations, the garments evoke a timeless whimsy and an unapologetic femininity."

It is not the first time that Kaia has turned to Dôen for a whimsical summer dressing moment. Just a few days earlier she stepped out with mother Cindy in Malibu wearing a blue ditsy print midi dress and bottle green flat Mary Janes. Kaia's full skirt shape had a real 1950s vibe about it, whereas her most recent Dôen look had an air of the 1970s in its colour palette and felt rooted in the past - in the best possible way - with its Edwardian-inspired sleeves.

Kaia turned to an old favourite to style her blouse, pairing it with high-waisted blue jeans, a dainty necklace, and a pared-down makeup look.

