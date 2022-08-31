Lady Amelia Spencer stuns in glittering knit top during romantic date night

There's always an element of stress when deciding what to wear for date night. This isn't the case for the Spencer twins, who continuously turn out effortless evening ensembles. Lady Amelia enjoyed an intimate date night with her fiancée and long-term partner Greg Mallett on Tuesday - and she looked beautiful in her monochrome look.

Lady Amelia, 30, donned a dark grey cashmere jumper featuring black sparkle-clad shoulder patches and a low neckline. She wore her platinum blonde hair scraped back into a perfectly crafted ponytail, which revealed a pair of glimmering silver earrings in addition to a radiant beauty blend.

A glowing complexion, a gentle flutter of mascara, gently brushed-up brows and a pale pink lip made for a classic makeup concoction.

Lady Amelia's husband-to-be Greg epitomised smart-casual in a crisp white T-shirt and glasses. The two smiled for a sweet couple's selfie in their elegant setting at the Piano Bar in High Street Kensington.

Lady Amelia looked beautiful in grey

Lady Amelia shared the selfie online via her Instagram Stories, simply captioning the photo by tagging her beau alongside three white love heart emojis.

Greg shared an additional snap of his beautiful partner on social media, captioning the picture: "Happiest when with you."

The socialite never drops the ball when it comes to style

From South Africa to London, St Tropez to Greece, the Spencer sisters always have a must-see outfit to hand. The siblings, Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, recently lapped up the Grecian summer and shared a twinning style moment much to the delight of fans.

The sisters matched in all-white dress looks as they showed off their picturesque hotel surroundings. In the image shared to social media, Lady Kitty posed front and centre wearing Dolce & Gabbana's 'Gabardine bustier midi dress,' which retails at £2,500. Twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza stood behind their older sister, sporting short-sleeved mini dresses with puff detailing, lace panels, cinched waistlines and a broderie anglaise finish.

Lady Kitty completed her luxury aesthetic by slipping on a pair of the brand's 'Patent leather sandals with embellishment,' which are priced at £950 and boast blue gemstone embellishment. Her younger sisters opted for barely-there sandals, adding a touch of practicality to their ethereal frock ensembles.

