Iris Law is a lesson in festival dressing in lace shorts and bralette

A celebrity sighting at Notting Hill Carnival is always an exciting affair. Iris Law is a big fan of the vibrant event and attended this year's Caribbean-inspired street bash in style. The Pistol star upped the ante in a bold ensemble – and she looked dazzling.

The 21-year-old slipped on a pair of black cycling shorts featuring an acidic yellow toned lace trim and a sleek fit. She paired the striking piece with a semi-sheer black strappy bralette which she layered under a checkerboard crop top boasting a muted earthy colour palette.

The model wore her bleach platinum blonde hair perfectly slicked back with a classic middle parting.

Iris accessorised with some chunky hoop earrings and an array of gold bangles. A pair of red, white and grey lace up trainers completed her carnival-ready attire.

The daughter of Jude Law toyed with her typical makeup blend for the occasion. She sported an iridescent bronze eyeshadow look, which was complemented by a glowing complexion, defined contouring, brushed-up brows and a nude lip.

Her close friend Ruby Muldoon took to social media to share the striking photos of Iris and her must-see outfits. She captioned the series of playful images: "carniiiii mi love ya."

Friends and followers rejoiced at Iris' party style. "Stunning," one online user said, while another said: "Beautiful photographs." A third added: "Ganggg."

Iris recently wowed with her modern take on party dressing as she stepped out at the Serpentine Summer Party in a cropped crochet top which she paired with an aqua pleated skirt and eye-catching white boots.

The model is becoming renowned for her signature edgy style, especially following her appearance at Cannes where she boasted shaved eyebrows that only the brave-hearted could pull off.

