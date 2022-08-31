Shanina Shaik is rewriting the rules of maternity wear

Shanina Shaik has been nailing maternity wear recently. Spotted running errands in Los Angeles, California, she wore the ultimate cool-girl pregnancy look. Proving your pregnancy looks do not need to look frumpy.

The Australian supermodel, and October 2016 Hello! Fashion cover girl, donned a Lakers basketball T-shirt, which she paired with grey joggers, Nikes and diamond tennis necklace. It was a lesson in effortless style and casual comfort. The model seemed to be taking style cues out of the Rihanna pregnancy style handbook by revealing her baby bump, rather than trying to conceal or cover it up.

When the 34-year-old Umbrella singer announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, back in January of 2021 she rewrote all the rules when it came to dressing for her pregnancy body. Pictured in a plethora of amazing fashion looks that showed she refused to abandon her unique sense of style. Her platitude that you can dare to bare your bump is inspiring, and of course thanks to her now rocking your baby bump has become the ultimate statement.

This isn’t the only look we've loved from Shanina's maternity wardrobe however, earlier this month she bared her bump again in a pair of white joggers and cropped white top which she paired with everyone’s favourite oval sunglasses. The look was put together by celebrity stylist Zoe Gofman.

The 31-year-old model, who gained recognition from her stint on Australia’s Next Top Model, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan, who is head of LA-based record label Bad Habit.

Shaik revealed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post where she shared a series of images with the caption, "Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend," she added, "As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you."