Venice Film Festival 2022: The most fashionable moments so far From Jodie Turner-Smith to Julianne Moore

The 79th Venice International Film Festival is upon us and even as it only just begins, we've already seen a host of stunning looks emerging from the canals of the Italian city.

Venice is traditionally steeped in glamour, matching Cannes Film Festival in its ability to attract a galaxy of stars - all dressed to the nines of course - for the occasion. Organised by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera, this year’s festival will take place at the Venice Lido from 31 August to 10 September 2022.

What is the Venice Film Festival?

The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. The Festival also organises retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema.

Here are some of the best looks so far:



Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in an all cream outfit. Wearing a ivory lace mini dress which she matched with a tonal brazer. The Brazilian supermodel certainly got the Venice Film Festival Memo in retro sunglasses.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore looked radiant in a polkadot yellow and black dress for her Venice arrival. The Alaia bandeau dress she wore is from the brand's Spring 2023 collection.

Grace Elizabeth

Model Grace Elizabeth wore navy camisole with a lace trim and ultra wide jeans as she posed for the cameras in the road-less city.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith donned a stunning ombre pant-suit set for her arrival into the city.

Rocío Muñoz Morale

Hostess of the festival Rocío Muñoz Morale who is a Spanish actress, presenter, and model posed up a storm.

Julianne Moore

Julianne looked unreal on the red carpet and the cape does the outfit justice.

Isabeli Fontana

Model Isabeli Fontana looked angelic in a stunning piece.

Emma Chamberlain

Internet personality Emma Chamberlain was also in attendance.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The 'barbiecore' trend was in full swing when Alessandra wore a gorgeous pink piece that showed off her toned legs.

Hillary Clinton

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wore a lovely blue caftan.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson looked remarkable in this sensational dress. The actress finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses - so chic!

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page looked handsome in a classic black and white suit.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Talk about divine! Jodie Turner-Smith wore a sparkly dress and paired it with emerald green gloves and necklace.

Adam Driver

American actor Adam Driver looked dapper in his suit.

Zión Moreno

Actress Zion Moreno looked elegant in a green dress.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett wore a figure flattering jumpsuit that showed off her incredible figure.