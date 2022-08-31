Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a huge fan of this cult swimwear brand   

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This summer may be drawing to a close, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's unparalleled swimwear game is still fighting fit. The supermodel has been island-hopping across Europe with fiancé Jason Statham and their daughter Isabella, who was born in February of this year.

Looking super glam as always, Rosie opted for swimwear pieces which exuded vibrancy and fun with such bold hues – understated was definitely not on the agenda.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 16.1m followers, Rosie gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious getaway. The supermodel was pictured wearing a variety of seersucker swimwear pieces, courtesy of cult brand Hunza G.

Rosie's "summer of love", as she playfully captioned the post, consisted of a gorgeous mint-coloured all-in-one piece styled with an oversized white shirt dress, a cornflower blue square-neck swimsuit worn with rectangular tortoiseshell shades, and a neon pink bandeau bikini layered under a beige mesh beach dress.

Rosie is in good company when it comes to her affection for Hunza G – other celebrity fans of the label include Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Alexa Chung.

The brand first emerged back in 1984, known then only as Hunza. The label was renowned for its unique "crinkle-stretch fabrication and high-cut leggy designs", and was even responsible for one of the most iconic costumes to ever grace our screens. Remember Julia Roberts' ultra-sexy cut-out mini dress in Pretty Woman? We have Hunza to thank for it. The 'G' was added a few years ago when Georgiana Huddart took over as creative director and relaunched the brand in 2015.

"With modern nostalgia at its core, Hunza G has grown to become an iconic brand synonymous with the beach. Its 80s roots bring a cool and contemporary twist to beachwear in powerful hues," the brand writes.

"With a one-size-fit mantra made possible by figure-flattering fabric that flexes to sculpt and support all shapes, the secret to Hunza G is to wear it how you want to."

Well, if it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley…

