Emily Ratajkowski is the essence of sporty chic in sleek unitard

Emily Ratajkowski's street style truly is second to none – which is hardly surprising given her status as a fashion industry veteran. The model graced the New York streets in a sleek black unitard on Tuesday, adding another enchanting look to her ever-expanding style archive.

The mother-of-one, who recently split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, stepped out in the all-in-one piece which exuded workout-ready confidence. She paired the garment with some simple white Nike trainers and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Emily wore her cascading brunette tresses down loose and showcased a radiant yet everyday makeup look. A touch of bronzed contour and a pale lip accentuated her naturally striking features - which recently featured in campaigns for Versace, Kerastase and Miu Miu.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the My Body author appeared relaxed as she took to the bustling city sidewalk.

Emily has impeccable street style

The unitard is most typically associated with dancewear and comes in the form of a full-length catsuit or playsuit. While initially sported by athletes such as gymnasts, equestrians, figure skaters, acrobats and circus performers, the unitard slowly began to seep into mainstream pop culture and the world of celebrity.

Dua Lipa is a fan of the divisive unitard

Music icons such as Freddie Mercury had a penchant for the scoop-neck catsuit – take his distinctive monochrome harlequin full-length leotard for example. David Bowie was also partial to a Ziggy Stardust-approved one-piece, as were Abba, Britney Spears and many other famous figures.

Singer Anne-Marie has also sported the striking one piece

The short-silhouetted unitard however is a slightly rarer sight. The garment has primarily been spotted on the festival scene, but that doesn't mean it's without its celebrity fan base.

Back in May, Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a daring unitard ensemble with fans online, which featured a knee-length shape and cut-out detailing. Singer Anne-Marie also previously donned an orange mesh mini unitard by It-girl label Poster Girl – who have been credited with reinstating the unitard's coveted place within the fashion market.

Jetta Jumpsuit, £155, Poster Girl

Want to jump onboard the trend? Poster Girl's Jetta Jumpsuit, which - side note - was famously worn by Kylie Jenner, boasts cut-out crystal hearts and figure-shaping logo polka dot lace.

Wear the item just as it is or layer it under a black midi skirt for an unparalleled cool-girl aesthetic.

