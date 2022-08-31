The 8 best dress and boot combinations to try

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The end of August means one thing, and one thing only. Enter: the ever-tricky transitional dressing period. Bridging the gap between summer and autumn is a slippery beast to conquer – clinging onto the dregs of the warmer months by stepping out in your favourite dress is frustratingly thwarted by puddles and vicious gusts of wind.

Open-toed shoes are a no-go, which presents the opportunity for you to raise your boot game. If, like Kendall Jenner, you're all about the Wild West look this autumn, you can't go wrong with a pair of silver cowboy boots by Annie's Ibiza x Terry de Havilland. Whereas if you're looking to up the ante with a splash of colour, Proenza Schouler does an excellent ankle boot in a vampy red.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dress and boot combinations to try this season:

The knitted dress and the cowboy boots

Am up a classic jumper dress by leaning into its base shade. The coolness of the lilac pairs perfectly with a futuristic-looking Jacquemus shoulder bag and lustrous cowboy boots.

Silver cowboy boot, £350, Annie's Ibiza

The floaty dress and the cut-out heel boots

Bring structure to the forefront and style up a neutral loose-fit midi with a thick statement belt and black pointed boots with block-heel cut-out detailing.

Wrap midi dress, £890, Victoria Beckham

The polka dot dress and the riding boots

Going back to basics has never looked more chic – the eternal polka dot print is kept light and modern in a high-necked waterfall design, paired with a quality leather riding boot.

Jil Sander leather riding boots, £1,080, Mytheresa

The collared dress and the chunky boots

Fans of a minimalist moment need look no further than this off-white shift dress, beige no-lapel blazer and ultra-stompy platform boots.

Maje Rimisa asymmetric ribbed stretch knitted midi dress, £279, Selfridges

The blazer dress and the knee-high boots

Sheer tights and knee-high boots simply ooze an effortless autumn style moment. With sharp tailoring and a severe V-neckline, a powerful blazer dress is at the top of our wish list this season.

Mugler multi-strap padded-shoulder woven jacket, £1,740, Selfridges

The off-the-shoulder dress and tan boots

Thigh-high boots are worth their weight in gold when it comes to making a footwear statement – pair with an asymmetric mini for maximum impact this season.

Paris Texas Kiki over-the-knee leather boots, £675, Mytheresa

The cut-out midi dress and patent ankle boots

A stylish black dress will always be in fashion – we love the subtleness of the cut-outs in conjunction with the drama of a patent red ankle boot.

Proenza Schouler crinkle patent ankle boots, £630, Farfetch

The striped mini dress and the statement boots

Refresh your favourite summer mini dress by styling it with a printed shacket and vibrant round-toe boots, upping its versatility.

Missoni zigzag-woven mini dress, £500, Farfetch

