7 Stella McCartney buys that will stand the test of time

It goes without saying that Stella McCartney has become a byword for luxury British design. The eponymous brand has been heralded as a pioneer in earth-friendly fashion thanks to their dedication to animal rights and spearheading the use of new materials, such as vegan leather.

It is a brand that has blossomed over the last 20 years, and become a coveted staple of our wardrobes since its debut.

Who is Stella McCartney?

London-born Stella is the daughter of legendary singer Paul McCartney and animal rights activist Linda McCartney. As a child, Stella travelled the globe with her family and became interested in designing clothes in her early teens.

Stella started out interning for historic maison Christian Lacroix and honed her tailoring skills by working under Savile Row's Edward Sexton. In the early 1990s she studied fashion design at Central Saint Martins, graduating in 1995.

CSM graduate shows are known for being an opportunity for some of the world's most promising new talents to share their collections with industry giants. Stella's show attracted huge media attention – unsurprising considering the fact that her runway line-up consisted of none other than Naomi Campbell, Yasmin Le Bon and Kate Moss.

What is the history of the Stella McCartney brand?

Stella held the position of creative director at Chloé from 1997 until 2001 when she launched a fashion house under her own name. As a lifelong vegetarian, her designs avoid fur and leather entirely.

Since she presented her first collection in Paris, the brand has amassed an impressive 51 stores across the globe and has expanded into both menswear and childrenswear.

Stella was also appointed as Team GB's creative director for the 2012 London Olympics and designed the apparel in partnership with sportswear giant Adidas.

More recently, she was responsible for designing Meghan Markle's wedding reception dress – an exquisite high-necked gown with voluminous skirt detailing. Stella McCartney's 'Made With Love' capsule collection offered replicas in lily white and onyx black, retailing at £3,500.

Hello! Fashion shares the Stella McCartney buys that will never go out of style:

Double Breasted Wool Coat, £1,550, Stella McCartney

Shroom Courts, £565, Stella McCartney

Frayme Mini Velvet and Crystal Chain Shoulder Bag, £1,170, Stella McCartney

Denim Wrap Skirt, £550, Stella McCartney

Falabella Kitten Mules, £545, Stella McCartney

Ribbed Knit Jumper, £750, Stella McCartney

Tailored Wool Trousers, £650, Stella McCartney

