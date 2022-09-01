﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bella Hadid serves 'hiking goddess' at the US Open

The supermodel is not one to shy away from an unconventional look

Another day, another super memorable Bella Hadid US Open look. The 25-year-old stepped out in New York on Wednesday to attend the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships in the most unique ensemble which exuded a vibe that can only be described as 'geography-teacher-meets-hiking-goddess' - and we're very much here for it. 

MORE: From Emily Ratajkowski to Lila Moss: These are the 14 supermodels that are going to be in the 2023 Pirelli Calendar

Just a couple of days after Bella supported industry legend Serena Williams from the sidelines while sporting the coolest Y2K-style outfit – a strapless denim corset and low-rise baggy jeans – the supermodel returned to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the tennis star defeat world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Serena will advance to the third round, and yet, it was Bella's sartorial prowess that came out on top. While the crowd were glued to the on-court action, we just couldn't take our eyes off Bella's distinctive beige skirt which featured a bum bag-style waistband detail and A-line silhouette.

READ: Bella Hadid sports ultra-luxe Balenciaga look for new music video role 

RELATED: Bella Hadid just rocked this unconventional 1980s accessory 

Bella adhered to the sporting memo, mirroring the style of the players by styling her utilitarian skirt with a long-sleeved Nike three-zip sweatshirt. The supermodel finished off her look, which was rooted in functionality, with white tube socks and chunky dad trainers.

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid share a sweet moment as they watch the match 

Long socks have been a huge part of Bella's repertoire recently, earlier last month the supermodel teamed a black Nike ribbed pair with shiny block-heel pumps. However, on this occasion, Bella opted for beige and brown lace-ups, also designed by the sportswear giant.

Marc Kalman attended the tournament with Bella Hadid 

Looking radiant alongside her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman, Bella accessorised with a wavy Alice band, a white shoulder bag and racer-style sunglasses, giving her look an air of her typical Y2K flair.

Shop our pick to recreate Bella Hadid's utilitarian US Open outfit:

 

Coline wrap skirt, £250, Bogner

SHOP NOW

 

Victoria Beckham A-line pleated cotton-twill midi skirt, £490, Selfridges

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about bella hadid

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back