Bella Hadid serves 'hiking goddess' at the US Open

Another day, another super memorable Bella Hadid US Open look. The 25-year-old stepped out in New York on Wednesday to attend the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships in the most unique ensemble which exuded a vibe that can only be described as 'geography-teacher-meets-hiking-goddess' - and we're very much here for it.

Just a couple of days after Bella supported industry legend Serena Williams from the sidelines while sporting the coolest Y2K-style outfit – a strapless denim corset and low-rise baggy jeans – the supermodel returned to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the tennis star defeat world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Serena will advance to the third round, and yet, it was Bella's sartorial prowess that came out on top. While the crowd were glued to the on-court action, we just couldn't take our eyes off Bella's distinctive beige skirt which featured a bum bag-style waistband detail and A-line silhouette.

Bella adhered to the sporting memo, mirroring the style of the players by styling her utilitarian skirt with a long-sleeved Nike three-zip sweatshirt. The supermodel finished off her look, which was rooted in functionality, with white tube socks and chunky dad trainers.

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid share a sweet moment as they watch the match

Long socks have been a huge part of Bella's repertoire recently, earlier last month the supermodel teamed a black Nike ribbed pair with shiny block-heel pumps. However, on this occasion, Bella opted for beige and brown lace-ups, also designed by the sportswear giant.

Marc Kalman attended the tournament with Bella Hadid

Looking radiant alongside her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman, Bella accessorised with a wavy Alice band, a white shoulder bag and racer-style sunglasses, giving her look an air of her typical Y2K flair.

