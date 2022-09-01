Lila Moss follows in Kate's footsteps in new Calvin Klein campaign Like mother, like daughter…

19-year-old model Lila Moss is following in her famous mother's footsteps, recreating the Calvin Klein campaign that made Kate Moss a household name.

The aspiring supermodel, who is represented by her mother's eponymous Kate Moss Agency, is starring in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, exactly 30 years after Kate made her debut for the brand back in 1992.

Lila's new campaign was shot by Alasdair McLellan

Lila took to Instagram to share the news of her new partnership with the brand, saying, "so grateful to be a part of the new @calvinklein campaign by @alasdairmclellan." Calvin Klein are clearly proud of the new ambassador commenting, "Brought out the best." under Lila’s post.

The campaign was captured by British photographer Alasdair McLellan and shows Lila in pared back makeup, reminiscent of Kate Moss' iconic images for the brand. In the image Lila wears a black tank top and baggy jeans which are slung low to reveal Calvin Klein’s signature boxers. Alongside Lila the campaign also features a star-studded roster including BlackPink's Jennie, Chloë Sevigny and Susan Sarandon to name a few.

Kate Moss was the face of the brand back in the early 90s

Kate Moss was a longtime muse of Calvin Klein not only posing for the brand in 1992 but again for the label's Obsession perfume campaign in 1993. Calvin Klein recently spoke about why he chose Kate Moss for his iconic fragrance, and revealed she was chosen because of her stand-out, natural figure. The American designer tapped the British beauty to front his perfume campaign over two decades ago, with photographer Mario Sorrenti helming the shoot.

"I didn't want these girls... who had big bosoms," Calvin told journalist George Wayne as part of an interview for Iris Covet Book. "They augment their bodies. They used artificial implants and things. They were doing crazy things to their bodies. I found that offensive. I found it really unattractive, unhealthy and a bad message to send."